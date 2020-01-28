Govt prepares bill for street vendors working without license

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has prepared a bill for street vendors who work without any business license on Tuesday.

According to details, the vendors will not be allowed to work without license. The government will issue license for Rs 500 per month and children younger than 14 years will not be allowed to vend. It will not be permitted to sale items at different places.

The license will be granted for five years and its ownership will not be changed after issuance. The local government will hold authority to reposition the vendors and to seize their material in case of any violation.

The legal draft states that the municipal administration will be bound to return the possessions and damage, if any, to the respective person(s) after settlement.

Punishment for the authorities has also been recommended in case of misuse of power. Fine of Rs 20,000 will be imposed for seizing items without any reason while the offense will be bailable.