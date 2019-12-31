Govt giving preference to merit, says Liaquat Shahwani

QUETTA: Spokesman to Government of Balochistan Meer Liaquat Shahwani has said, instead pursuing the precedents of previous regimes, Jam Kamal led government initiated ground development schemes hence people of Balochistan have been witnessing relief. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Spokesman to Government of Balochistan Meer Liaquat Shahwani has said, instead pursuing the precedents of previous regimes, Jam Kamal led government initiated ground development schemes hence people of Balochistan have been witnessing relief.

“Unfortunately previous government did nothing for Balochistan accept false promises, but current government believes in implementation on development projects.” Shahwani said added CM Balochistan fostering merit in the province.

“Government has eliminated fake development schemes from PSDP in order to ease burden on provincial budget.”

He further said, tenders of 1135 development schemes announced in fiscal budget for 2019-20 have been issues which set a history in the province while government has collected record revenue this year as compare with previous years,

“Following the vision of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani, the whole cabinet has been utilizing all resources to gear-up development in Balochistan while Sports Complexes comprising on 64 acers land being constructed in all districts.” Shahwani added.

“Since the very first day of provincial government, Chief Minister has been fostering good governance in Balochistan and working day and night for prosperity and development of masses.”

