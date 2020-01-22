Govt focusing on uplift of rural areas in Balochistan: CM Kamal

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, Balochistan is the biggest province of Pakistan in terms of land where majority population lives in rural areas thus provincial government keenly focusing on rural development programs. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Powers would be shifted at lower-level through amendments in Local Government Act because current government seeks to address public issues at their door steps.” Jam Kamal said while addressing a ceremony held in Turbat in honor of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

“Since becoming Punjab’s Chief Minister, Sardar Uzman Buzdar visiting Balochistan and he announced to first step on provincial soil by arriving in an ancient city of Kech district.” Jam Kamal said added the visit would strengthen harmony amid people of Balochistan and Punjab.

Informing Buzdar regarding provincial government’s development scheme CM Jam Kamal said, under the decisions of provincial cabinet, Government of Balochistan has been functionalizing education, health and other department at divisional level,

“People of Makran Division are more educated then other divisions of Balochistan and people of Makran contributed colossal share in development of Balochistan.” Jam Kamal added.

Addressing the ceremony Provincial Finance Minister Meer Zahoor Buledi has called CM Punjab’s visit of Turbat as honor for people of Turbat city added Makran Division has a unique status in Balochistan because great intellectual and poets like Atta Shad and Zahoor Shah Hashmi were born in Makran Division,

“Government of Balochistan under the leadership of CM Jam Kamal utilizing all resources for uplifting development of Makran division as development projects like Universities, Medical, Engineering and Law Colleges, Sports Complex and infrastructure being constructed across the province.” Buledi added.

Accompanied with CM Jam Kamal, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Merani Dam and rain affected areas of district Kech.

Usman Buzdar assured Punjab Government’s full support regarding restoration of people affected by snowfall and downpour.

