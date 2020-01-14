Govt firm on developing remote areas: Zahoor Buledi

QUETTA: Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi has said that the provincial government believes in the uniform development of the remote areas of the province. “A significant amount of money has been allocated in the budget to ensure that the construction of grid station in Hushab area of Kech district, to fulfil the promise made to the people,” Zahoor buledi said during the inauguration ceremony of Hoshab Balgeeter Feeder. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On the occasion, former Senator Mir Muhammad Aslam Buledi, Commissioner Makran division Tariq Qamar, former District Vice Chairman Naseem Baleedi, DHO Kech Dr Rahim Buledi were also present.

Provincial minister said that the supply of electricity in area will boost agriculture, and the people of the area will be in good economic condition. He said that efforts are being made to resolve the problem on a more geographical basis.

The establishment of Hoshab Balgeeter feeder will ensure supply of electricity to fifteen villages, including Mohammad Bazar, Balgeeter Abdullah Bazar, Fazal Bazar, Ahmed Bazar, Dil Murad Bazar, Jumma Bazar, Saeed Abad.

Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi also visited the Mirani Dam and instructed the dam officials to ensure supply of water to the area from the dam, to ensure the availability of agricultural commodities required by the province so that by doing so employment opportunities will be available to the people.

The provincial minister also visited the Hoshab Inter College and inspected the works of the under construction block. On this occasion, he said that the construction work of the college would be completed in the coming budget.

The people of the area thanked the provincial minister for the development projects, through provincial minister’s fund for the supply of electricity to various villages and said that their long lasting issue has been resolved.

