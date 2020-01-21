Govt expedites efforts to protect wildlife: official

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government has expedited efforts to save wildlife in the province and curb poaching of endangered species under the Baochistan Wildlife Policy 2019. The policy also includes provisions to stop wildlife trafficking, illegal trade of animals and hunting. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government has expedited efforts to save wildlife in the province and curb poaching of endangered species under the Baochistan Wildlife Policy 2019. The policy also includes provisions to stop wildlife trafficking, illegal trade of animals and hunting.

“Balochistan has rich biodiversity and natural heritage and the government is taking initiatives for the promotion of eco-tourism in the province,” the APP quoted an unnamed official of the Balochistan Wildlife Department on Monday.

He said wildlife in the province is in danger due to population growth and facing threat mainly due to human activities.

“The government has to resolve human wildlife conflict through education and strict implementation of law to provide safe environment to the species.

“The government would also introduce trophy hunting programme for houbara bustard and scientific management of wildlife would be installed to protect the national animals from illegal hunting.

“The income generated from trophy hunting would be spent on the breeding of wildlife and for the welfare of the local people,” he said.

The official said the government is going to established research and education centre in the province to cater to the wildlife diseases as due to deforestation, climatic changes, drought and unbridled hunting the wildlife has been affected badly.

With an aim to improve service delivery and governance, the government would also initiate training programme to enhance the capacity building of wildlife wing of the department.

He said the migratory birds are facing many challenges in Balochistan as many people ruthlessly hunt these birds. But now sanctuaries would be created for migratory birds under the wildlife policy.

