Govt committed to develop every corner of Balochistan: Dummar

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering and WASA Haji Noor Muhamamd Dummar has said, current government has pushed Balochistan on development track added provincial government utilizing all resources in order to uplift education sector in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering and WASA Haji Noor Muhamamd Dummar has said, current government has pushed Balochistan on development track added provincial government utilizing all resources in order to uplift education sector in Balochistan.

He shared these views on Saturday while inaugurating water supply scheme in Government High School Khosat in district Harnai added current government has been initiated mega development schemes in every single corner of Balochistan,

“What Balochistan Awami Pledged during elections being fulfilled with each passing day because masses elected to change the fortune of deprived Balochistan province.” Haji Noor Muhamamd Dummar added.

“Following the vision of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, provincial cabinet has been keenly taking measures in order to uplift public development and ensure provision of facilities to masses.” The Minister said.

He further said, new reforms being implements in WASA department in order to ease public access toward clean drinking water.

He also assured people of Harnai that government would impart quality educational facilities to children or remote district Harnai.

Like this: Like Loading...