Governor visits snow-rain affected areas in Balochistan

Governor Balochistan visited Town Nana Sahab, Roud Mulazai, Gharshian, Dalsora, Murgha Zakriazai and Purana Kaan areas, reviewed the damages of human and properties and ongoing relief work.

Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaim Lashari briefed the Governor about the damages and ongoing relief operations in Pashin and allied areas. In addition to discussing their problems with the affected people, the Governor distributed blankets, food items and food for livestock.

Aman Ullah Yasinzai also visited the affected areas of Qila Saif Ullah, including Kaan Mehterzai.

Shaheena Kakar, a Member of the Provincial Assembly, was accompanied by the governor on his visit to Qila Saifullah district.

Deputy Commissioner Qila Saif Ullah Dr. Atiqur Rehman Shahwani was also present on the occasion, who apprised the Governor about the details of the snowfall and the rains damages.

He also distributed relief items to the victims on the occasion.

On the occasion, the complainants complained that loaders were also needed to clear the roads besides the gliders, as Governor directed that if the PDMA lacks loaders or other necessary machinery, hire it to ensure its immediate availability.

He thanked the district administration as well as the FC, NHA, PDMA, Red Crescent and other volunteers for their timely relief operations in difficult times.

The Governor lauded Member of the provincial of Assembly, Shaheena Kakar, for her continued presence in the area and support activities in the area.

He also urged the public to avoid unnecessary exits and travels so that complete recovery and normalization efforts could be resolved quickly.

