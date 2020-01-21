Governor praises EU’s support for development in Balochistan

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said, provincial government with the support of social development organizations and European Union taking measures to uplift public development lauding the support of EU in Balochistan in order to make sure provision of basic facilities. He shared these views while addressing LSO convention held at Local Hotel in Quetta. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said, provincial government with the support of social development organizations and European Union taking measures to uplift public development lauding the support of EU in Balochistan in order to make sure provision of basic facilities. He shared these views while addressing LSO convention held at Local Hotel in Quetta.

European Union’s Ambassador to Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kaminara, Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, ANP’s Parliamentary Leader of ANP Asghar Khan Achakzai, Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Advocate, MPA Qadir Nail, Woman MPA Shaheen Mehtarzai and Chief Executive of BRSP Nadir Gul Bareech were present in the ceremony.

“Government of Balochistan in limited available resources taking measures to ensure social development of masses but donor partners and social development organizations’ assisting government in providing basic facilities to local population.” Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said lauded the contribution of BRSP in uplifting social development in Balochistan.

Addressing the ceremony Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi said, current government in Balochistan has commenced various development projects in war like situation in order to uplift public development,

“Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP) has been contributing its due share for social development of masses thus we need organizations like BRSP in least developed province of Pakistan.” Buledi added.

Awami National Party’s Parliamentary Leader Asghar Khan Achakzai has praised the support of EU and BRSP regarding social development of Balochitstan added government keenly focusing on health, education and clean drinking water sectors.

Members Provincial Assembly Abdul Wahid Siddiqui and Qadir Nail have expressed optimism that BRSP would continue assisting provincial government in social development sector.

Like this: Like Loading...