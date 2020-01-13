Goods transporters end strike after successful talks with govt

KARACHI: Goods transporters have agreed to end their strike after holding successful negotiations with the provincial government.

The announcement was made by the transporters during a press conference along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. Transporters said that all of their demands have been accepted.

United Goods Transporters Alliance (UGTA) had announced strike last week against a hefty increase in penalties on traffic rules violations on highways and motorways.

Due to the strike, several trucks carrying edibles, essential commodities such as coal, rice, grains, medicines, fruits, meat and vegetables, and electronic items remained stuck at different ports. Cargo supplies from Karachi to other parts of the country also remained suspended.