Fully support Army act, says Uthamnkhail Provincial Minister

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Industries and leader of Balochistan Awami Party Muhammad Khan Utmankhail has said that the opposition will fully support the Army Act in the interest of the country and will support the army for the security and defense of the country.

“We have to look at Army, without any political affiliation, while supporting them in every difficult situation. It i constitutional responsibility of the Army to support the policies of every constitutionally elected government,” Muhammad Khan Utmankhail said in a statement.

He said that the matter of the appointment of members of Election Commission and commissioner, amendment of the Army Act shall be supported by all parties to express their patriotism. “I am putting efforts for the establishment of Loralai as separate Division, and hope that the Cabinet will approve it. “Loralai will have its own commissioner, and new development will begin” Provincial minister said.

“Provisional government is taking urgent steps to address the basic issues of the people. The results in the near future will be visible,” he said and added that “It is baseless propaganda of the opposition that the provisional government did not spend fifty billion rupees and the federal withdrawal the funds”.

He said that work of the government is being witnessed by the public and people are satisfied with the performance of the Jam Kamal led government in fifteen months. Millions of rupees are being spent on education, health, clean water, farming projects in Loralai. He directed the officials to speed up the progress and warned that negligence in the work will not be tolerated. He said that the supply of water has solved a long-standing problem of the people. Other problems will also be resolved.

