FTO directs joint task force to control smuggling of petroleum products from Iran

ISLAMABAD: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) in its ruling on Wednesday directed Federal board of Revenue to form a joint Action Task Force to control smuggling of petroleum products from Iran via Baluchistan border area.

While ruling against unchecked smuggling of petroleum products from Iran to Pakistan via border area in Baluchistan the FTO remarked that the illegal smuggling of the petroleum products is a reflection of incompetence and negligence of the relevant stakeholders and law enforcements officials.FTO directed the Federal board of revenue (FBR) to form a joint task force comprises officials of all relevant departments in order to stop losses to the national exchequer.

According to details, an investigation conducted by FTO has revealed that Custom officials didn’t register cases against smugglers or report minor level smuggling and leave them after imposing some fine for their violations.The investigation further adds that the relevant stakeholders include MCC Quetta, Gwadar and Directorate of I&I had expressed their inability to control the situation with limited human force and logistics and tried to allege other departments for their inability.

The investigation report states that everyone can witness illegal patrol pumps at roads but customs and other stakeholders cannot. It further states the Hub incident, which took 26 human lives and burnt to death 17 people, should be enough to open eyes of the customs officials and other law enforcement agencies, adding that the accident was result a result of their negligence. The police officials said they could not take any action against the smugglers as they lack human force and logistics.

The FTO, during hearing, expressed disappointment over the attitude of Chief Secretary, Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Baluchistan and FC officials during investigation into the matter. It observed despite issuing notices to the relevant officials could not appear in the court, adding that their absence reflect that they have no concern with such an important national level issue, which not only causes human loss but losses to the national exchequer. As per OGRA ordinance, the establishment of illegal patrol pumps and lack of action against smugglers is failure of the OGRA management as well.

The joint task force has authority as equal to anti-smuggling. The task force will evolve strategy to control smuggling of petroleum products.

