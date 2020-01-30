Four of a family killed in Quetta roof collapse

QUETTA: Four of a family was killed, when roof of a house collapsed in Hana Orak area of provincial capital Quetta on Thursday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Four of a family was killed, when roof of a house collapsed in Hana Orak area of provincial capital Quetta on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, a woman along-with her three children were present in room of their house, when its roof caved in. The all got trapped under the debris and died on the spot, the locals called rescuers, which retrieved the bodies from debris and shifted them to a hospital.

The three of deceased were identified Sabrana (12), Nazia (8) and Zabor (6). The bodies were handed over to heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Like this: Like Loading...