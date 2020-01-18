Flour delivery from Punjab halted, crisis erupts in KP

LAHORE Flour delivery from Punjab has been closed for five days as crisis starts erupting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Dunya News reported on Saturday.

According to details, flour stock in Peshawar has left for only two days and price of 20 kg flour bag has increased by Rs 100 in one week whereas the rate of 85 kg sack has surged by Rs 400-500.

The dealers have told that delivery from Punjab has been halted completely. People have complained that it was already difficult to make ends meet and the new crisis has increased more miseries.

On the other hand, KP Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai once again urged people to not eat fine flour. He said doctors warn that fine flour can become a cause of cancer whereas local whole-wheat flour saves from stomach diseases.

The minister also questioned that why the nanbais prefer fine flour of Punjab instead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. KP is giving subsidy on fine flour while Punjab’s fine flour is expensive, he said.