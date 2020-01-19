Flour crisis will end in 10 days: Sardar Khetran

QUETTA: Balochistan is facing an impending wheat flour crisis as prices of the staple food have shot up in recent weeks amid soaring inflation and tumbling purchasing power. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Balochistan is facing an impending wheat flour crisis as prices of the staple food have shot up in recent weeks amid soaring inflation and tumbling purchasing power.

The price of flour has increased from Rs 43 per kilogram to Rs 65 per kilogram in different parts of the province while the government has also ordered a crackdown against flour mills and hoarders to bring down the prices.

Provincial Minister of Food Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran has said that smuggling of wheat from Balochistan to Afghanistan has been banned. The federal government has allocated 50 thousands tonnes of wheat from PASCO to Balochistan, while wheat will be available within 10 days.

“Soon crises of wheat will be resolved,” Sardar Abdul Khetran said and added that government decided not to procure wheat from Naseerabad, which was deteriorated. “Substantially in the next two months, our crop will be ready,” he said.

The crop can fulfill the requirement of 2 years for Balochistan,” Khetran said and added that stern action will be taken against illegal stocks.

“The reason we couldn’t buy wheat was because most of the wheat we were buying was badly damaged by floods and rains from Naseerbad district. We have tried to keep the warehouses filled with wheat in accordance with the procedure.

He said that crisis of wheat is all over the country. “We are grateful to the federal government that they have allotted 50,000 tons of wheat from PASCO to Balochistan,” he adds.

Sardar Khetran said that Chief Minister Balochistan has directed the district administration, including the Chief Secretary, to take action against those who are involved in illegal stocking of wheat.

Provisional government has directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the province to take stern action against the flour stocks and wholesalers, who have been selling the flour at higher rates.

In this regard, the government has decided to take stern action against the traders involved in the storage and action against flour mill owners while illegally selling flour and wheat Prices will be the sealed.

Since the start of wheat crises price of a 20 KG bag of flour has crossed Rs 1100.

