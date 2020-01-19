Firdous denies wheat crisis, says commodities available at cheap prices

SIALKOT Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday refuted reports that the government was responsible for the prevailing wheat flour crisis and its shortage while stating that “flour, wheat, rice and pulses are available at utility stores at cheap prices”.

During a press conference in Sialkot, Dr Firdous asserted that the Centre has been providing wheat to flour mills across Punjab at subsidised rate.

“With the power of people, we will defeat hoarders […] the Sindh government has observed negligence in wheat procurement,” she said.

“The Prime Minister (Imran Khan) has made promise with the public that he will not spare profiteers and hoarders. […] the real estate “mafia” has begun stocking agricultural commodities to whiten their black money and selling those at higher prices upon finding an opportunity,” she said, adding that the war against hoarders has entered its final stage.

“The prime minister launched a crackdown against real estate mafia.

There is negative propaganda about the flour crisis that needs to be prevented […] no timely wheat procurement was done by Sindh [government] the provincial government was negligent in its responsibility,” she stated.

“Punjab produces 60% more wheat and [subsequently] it gets stocked […] there are 814 flour mills in Punjab which are being provided 25,390 tonnes of wheat daily.”

“368 cell points and 181 truck stations have been set up for the supply of flour,” she revealed.

Firdous mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has suspended officers of six districts who were involved in artificial control of wheat flour prices.

“From the 814 flour mills, the wheat flour bag of 20kg is available at Rs805 […] the prime minister gave a package of Rs6 billion to the utility stores.”

Besides, she said that a helpline has been set up for complaints against flour mills mafia, hoarders and the flour grinding vendors (Atta Chakki owners), and the Punjab government has initiated crackdown against wheat hoarders.

The advisor to the PM further lashed out at the political rivals, and stated: “A group of political orphans is constantly giving the impression that the government will not complete its term […] the lunatics who are dreaming must listen that the government will surely complete its term of five years along with its alliance.”

“All Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) organisations are working for providing relief to the people,” Firdous said, adding that it was the government’s responsibility to fulfill all needs of the people.

Firdous revealed that the premier has directed authorities to supply 400,000 tonnes of wheat to Sindh and the province has lifted 100,000 tonnes from it.

She claimed that Sindh government has failed to supply that wheat to the flour grinding vendors (Atta Chakki owners), and urged the provincial government to fasten the supply to grinding vendors.

“A leader takes unpopular decision because he is taking decision [for betterment] of Pakistan […] a leader goes for unpopular decisions for the sake of the nation and the state, and not for politics,” she maintained, adding that Pakistan has been heading towards a right direction under the leadership of Imran Khan.

“Economy has been put to the right direction […] we have saved the economy from bankruptcy in 15 months and restored its breath.”

Dr Firdous claimed that the former governments had hidden the value of local currency, electricity and gas prices in “files”.

“Is the government of 15 months responsible for rupee devaluation?” she asked, adding inflation has risen steadily and “we need to see who is responsible for it.”