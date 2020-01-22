Firdous assures to extend cooperation for relief of rains affectees in Balochistan

QUETTA: Advisor to Prime Minister for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said, Prime Minister Imran Khan at every forum linked Pakistan’s development with developed and prospers Balochistan announced compensation for people affected by rain and downpour. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

She shared these views while talking to Journalists at Quetta International Airport on Wednesday expressed her grief over loss of innocent lives in recent snowfall and torrential rain calamity,

“Prime Minister directed National Disaster Management Authority to lend support with Government of Balochistan in relief and rescue operations while Federal Government has decided to compensate people effected of snowfall and rain in Balochistan.” Firdous Ashiq Awan said added Federal Government providing full assistance to provincial government in terms of development programs and other affairs.

Deputy Speaker BA Sardar Babar Musakhail, MPA Mubeen Khilji, Sardar Khadim Hussain Vardag, Babar Yousfazai and other party leaders have welcomed the Federal Information Minister at Quetta Airport.

Talking on recent meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with US President Donald Trump at Davos during World Economic Forum, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, the US President has been speaking over Kashmir issue which indicates a strong foreign policy of Government of Pakistan,

“Donald Trump offered to play his role as mediator on Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India because the Indian troops can’t suppress the voiceof innocent Kashmir people.” She added.

She lauded the sacrifices of Journalist community of Balochistan pledged to address the issues pestering Journalists in the province.

