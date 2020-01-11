FIR registered in Quetta blast case as city remains in grip of grief

QUETTA: A First Investigation Report (FIR) was registered on Saturday by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Quetta in connection of Quetta’s mosque blast on the complaints of Station House Officer Satellite Town Police Station which occurred at Ishaqabad’s mosque-cum-seminary. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: A First Investigation Report (FIR) was registered on Saturday by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Quetta in connection of Quetta’s mosque blast on the complaints of Station House Officer Satellite Town Police Station which occurred at Ishaqabad’s mosque-cum-seminary.

At least 15 people were killed and 21 injured in Quetta’s suicide attack targeted a mosque packed with worshipers during Friday’s evening prayers.

The martyred DSP Amanullah Khan who was among the martyred of mosque blast buried in Quetta’s QDA graveyard amid sobs and cry as hundreds of people participated in funeral ceremony of slain DSP.

The relatives of slain DSP expressed anger over provincial government claims of revamping law and order in the province, “We are not even safe not in mosque which is the home of Allah Almighty, in span of one month we lost two lives.” Muhammad Anwar martyred Amanullah’s nephew said.

“Our family waiting for justice in Najebullah’s murder case but the tragic bombing killed his father Amanullah.” He said urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect public lives.

Earlier DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema denied link between Amanullah and his son’s murder added Najeebullah’s murder case almost concluded.

It not been clear yet whether it was a planted IED blast or a suicidal attack but ISIS claimed responsibility of the attack by saying, its’ suicide bomber targeted the mosque.

It was the 2nd within three days in the provincial capital, on Tuesday a planted IED fitted inside a motorbike targeted Frontier Corps’ convoy at Quett’a busiest Mecongy road killed two civilians.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani expressed grief over Quetta’s mosque blast while PM Khan ordered probe over the incident and ordered quality health facilities for injured worshipers.

Provincial Home Minister Meer Zia Langove condemned the attack on worshipers added hostile agencies commenced their vicious conspiracies against prevailing peace in Balochistan,

“Cross border terrorists’ movement would be prevented after border fencing along with Afghan border.” Zia Langove said vowed to hunt down the perpetrators carried-out Friday’s blast.

