FIA arrest Quetta man for uploading child porn on Internet

QUETTA: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing in a raid carried out Sunday arrested a man for allegedly uploading child porn on the Internet.

According to the FIA officials, the man was accused of uploading inappropriate videos of a child from rural Balochistan on the Internet. The minor’s father then registered a complaint with the agency, following which the raid was conducted.

The accused man was presented in the court subsequently and was handed over in the FIA custody on seven-day remand.