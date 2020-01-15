FG Ministry for industries, Balochistan govt sign MoU for skill development

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday signed Memorandum of Understanding with Federal Ministry for Industries embarking skill-development program in Balochistan for skillful provincial youth. The ceremony of Signing MoU was held at Chief Minister Secretariat where Director Federal Ministry for Industries Umar Zahid and Secretary Social Welfare Development Rauf Baloch have signed the MoU. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday signed Memorandum of Understanding with Federal Ministry for Industries embarking skill-development program in Balochistan for skillful provincial youth. The ceremony of Signing MoU was held at Chief Minister Secretariat where Director Federal Ministry for Industries Umar Zahid and Secretary Social Welfare Development Rauf Baloch have signed the MoU.

Calling the program as vital progress toward provincial economic development CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan said, in order to uplift provincial economy, we need to start courses related to provincial natural resources,

“Fortunately Balochistan has mammoth of natural resources but we have been exporting our products without knowing their value-addition hence we didn’t yield positive impacts on our economy through existing resources.” CM Balochistan said.

Citing the government’s decision of providing small-loans to provincial youth in collaboration with Akhouwat Foundation Jam Kamal said, skill development courses and small-loan projects would be beneficial for our youth in wake of launching their own business.

He also directed authorities to keep in view the needs of rural and urban areas also directing to include training programs following CPEC, Tourism, Hotel Management and Nursing courses.

Informing Chief Minister Balochistan, the Director Umar Zahid has said, Federal Government would establish 21 institutes in first-phase of skill development program in which 3000 people particularly youth would receive training,

“We have set a quality in training program which would yield business opportunities for participants of the course.” He added.

He further said, in 2nd phase 20 more centres would be established while the three-year program would be extended for further period. “In 2020, total 12000 individuals from Balochistan would be part of skill development program.” Umar Zahid added.

