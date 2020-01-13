Fawad Chaudhry taunts Nawaz Sharif on dining out in London

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry criticised on Monday the latest pictures of former premier Nawaz Sharif, which showed him dining out with friends and family in London. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry criticised on Monday the latest pictures of former premier Nawaz Sharif, which showed him dining out with friends and family in London.

In the latest photos seen on social media, Nawaz Sharif was spotted at a London restaurant with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Ishaq Dar, Shehbaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz and others.

“Scenes of a meeting in the intensive care unit of a London hospital, the treatment for binge-eating is underway with sheer concentration, all patients are feeling better,” the minster sarcastically wrote in his Twitter post.

The doctors of the former prime minister have advised him to go out on walks.

Dr Yasmin Rashid rings Sharif’s personal physician

Following the surfacing of Nawaz’s pictures, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ringed Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan and asked him to forward the former premier’s latest medical reports to the Punjab government, sources confirmed.

In November 2019, Nawaz Sharif arrived in London via Qatar Airways air ambulance.

Nawaz Sharif went abroad for treatment after getting permission from the Lahore High Court. The government of Pakistan had said that their own investigation proved that Sharif was critically ill and needed urgent treatment.

The court had permitted to remove Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions for a time period of four weeks. In its decision, the LHC said that in case Nawaz’s health doesn’t improve then the time-period can be extended, adding that the government officials will be able to contact Nawaz through the Pakistani embassy.

The doctors appointed by the government of Pakistan said that Sharif’s platelets were dropping unusually, causing risk of cardiac arrest and bleeding.

