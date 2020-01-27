Fasten Your Seat Belt — The 4th Industrial Revolution in Full Swing (4IR)

We are in desperate need of Reskilling our current and upcoming workforce

Here’s why and how?

Increasing demand of computerisation and automation in almost every single organisation is changing the way we live and breathe. Millions of existing workers must be Reskilled, while fresh graduates might need to reconsider their career path to choose the right track in order to get the best out of 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR). Due to 4IR, 65% of children starting primary school eventually work in jobs that do not exist yet.

New technology is always disruptive, it eliminates jobs, create new ones, ushers in profound social change. But the breakneck speed and sheer scale of this round of tech growth is something else — it threatens the very definition of what it is to be a human.

Meals on Wheels — Robots have already started delivering groceries in Milton Keynes UK, robots delivery scheme is pioneered by Starship Technologies, the firm has already partnered with Co-Operative Super Market Milton Keynes to deliver groceries, the service is available through mobile phone app for unlimited deliveries around the town for approximately £7.99 a month. Amazing isn’t it.

Are we ready for it and what does 4IR actually mean?

The 4IR is the current and developing environment in which emerging technologies and leading trends such as Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI) and Cloud Computing are changing the way we live and work.

Reskilling millions of workers, fresh graduates and upcoming workforce may feel overwhelming. By 2022 alone, millions of jobs will probably be displaced across 20 major economies, while approximately over 100 million new ones will spring up around the globe in industries that are only just gaining traction.

So, how can we adequately prepare tomorrow’s workforce at the same time as retraining the hundreds of millions of people whose work is evolving?

According to World Economic Forum Annual Meeting (Devos Switzerland Jan 2020) it’s time to join the Reskilling Revolution as 75 million jobs expected to be displaced due to automation and technological integration in the coming years. These incredible technologies will kill high number of jobs, while creating exciting new job opportunities, where high skilled workers are rewarded with high pay and the rest would have no choice but to dream about it.

Preparing for 4IR begins with Education

Education is the key for adopting the changes that 4IR technologies will bring. The employment landscape is already facing a massive shift, making advanced and soft skills increasingly important. However, there are a lot of technologies and soft skills to learn and develop.

So, where do we start educating and what are the top skills and technologies companies need in 2020. Let me tell you a secret, while tech industry is booming, the soft skills are still in high demand by employers because Artificial Intelligence only making soft skills increasingly important, as they are precisely the type of skills robots can’t automate. Let’s review hot and trending technologies and skills.

The top 5 most in-demand soft skills in 2020 (source LinkedIn)

No 1: Creativity — Same as 2019

Organisations need people who can creatively approach problems and tasks across all business roles, from software engineering to HR. Focus on honing your ability to bring new ideas to the table in 2020

No 2: Persuasion — same as 2019

Leaders and hiring managers value individuals who can explain the “why.” To advance your career, brush up on your ability to effectively communicate ideas and persuade your colleagues and stakeholders that it’s in their best interest to follow your lead.

No 3: Collaboration — same as 2019

High-functioning teams can accomplish more than any individual — and organizations know it. Learn how your strengths can complement those of your colleagues to reach a common goal.

No 4: Adaptability — same as 2019

The only constant in life — and in business — is change. To stand out in 2020, embrace that reality and make sure to show up with a positive attitude and open-minded professionalism, especially in stressful situations

No 5: Emotional Intelligence — New and the most in demand skill in 2020

Emotional intelligence is the ability to perceive, evaluate, and respond to your own emotions and the emotions of others. The need for emotional intelligence underscores the importance of effectively responding to and interacting with our colleagues.

Topping this year’s list are creativity, collaboration, persuasion, and emotional intelligence — all skills that demonstrate how we work with others and bring new ideas to the table. Four of the five most in-demand soft skills remain in their top spots year over year, further reinforcing that these skills are evergreen — they’re likely to remain the top skills that companies want in star employees.

The Trending hard skills companies need in 2020

While the most in demand soft skills are all about how we work together, the most in demand hard skills are the ones changing what we’re working on.

No 1: Blockchain — New and most in demand hard skill in 2020

For the first time this year Blockchain not only made it to the list of top skills, but topped it — highlighting an increasing awareness and demand for the wider applications of this skill. Blockchain was born in 2009 to support the use of Cryptocurrency. But Blockchain’s novel way to store, validate, authorise, and move data across the internet has evolved to securely store and send any digital asset.

No 2: Cloud Computing — Down 1 VS 2019

Top companies like Netflix, NASA and Sky have adopted cloud computing as it enables organisations to access software on the internet as a service.

No 3: Analytical Reasoning — Same as 2019

Data has become the foundation of business. Organisations want talent who can make sense of it and uncover insights that drive best decision for the companies.

No 4: Artificial Intelligence — Down 2 VS 2019

Artificial intelligence (AI) augments the capabilities of the human workforce. The people who can harness the power of AI, machine learning, and natural language processing are the ones who will help organisations deliver more relevant, personalised, and innovative products and services

No 5: User Experience UX Design — same as 2019

Interestingly, many of the top ten in-demand roles in the list typically involve some element of UX knowledge.

Now that we have seen the short listed top 5 skills and technologies, let’s see where can we learn and develop them to be in the league of highly skilled and highly paid workforce. Well, there are many open source platforms and online courses where you can start to learn and develop highly paid skills, Google can help in finding study material and you can use YouTube to watch videos to learn step by step for free.

Investing in skills is critical as it gives individual greater choice. Let us consider some amazing options currently available at reasonable cost to start the journey to progress further. I have short listed 3 organisations out of many, merely due to their impressive visionary approach to 4IR.

Udemy www.udemy.com possibly has the world’s largest selection of courses to choose from, over 100,000 online video courses with new additions published every month. Udemy is one of the leading global marketplaces for teaching and learning, 50 Million students enrolled in courses taught in more than 65 Languages.

Al-Nafi www.alnafi.com Company with a focus on providing emerging technologies education throughout the world in national and local languages. Their Head Quarter is in Ontario, Canada and other office in Karachi Pakistan, they offer amazing courses not only covering emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cyber security, but Math’s courses for children from class KG2 in various languages like Urdu, Arabic, Turkish, Swahili, English and many more. Al-Nafi has amazingly attractive fee system which works based on the country you reside in, for example, if you live in Pakistan and wish to enroll in Cyber Security course, it would only cost you 2500Rs. (approximately $20) to get the annual membership and the best benefit of your membership is that you have the access to all the other trending courses available on their website.

Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence & Computing (PIAIC) www.piaic.org – The mission of PIAIC is to reshape Pakistan by revolutionising education, research, and business by adopting latest, cutting-edge technologies. PIAIC predominantly leading in emerging technologies, such as Cloud Computing, 5G Networking, Quantum Computing and various others.

PIAIC has incredible qualified trainer led onsite structured training program, offers you to develop a stimulating career in IT. It started from Karachi in December 2018, and with rapid success, now the program has been successfully launched in 3 other cities, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Sialkot and soon to start in Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta. With continuous success, PIAIC launched E-Learning program to keep up the pace to meet the high demand of 4IR. The onsite course cost 1000Rs. per month and 500Rs. per month for online, for each subject. Combination of E-Learning and class room teaching style gives the flexibility to build highly paid skills at your own pace.

The President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi recognised the importance of 4IR and supported the PIAIC program to be in the group of highly skilled nations and drove this program as a Nation Building Project.

Such great organisations are the best place to acquire and develop your skills, build your confidence to improve lives through leaning and kick start your career from high end.

The 4IR is therefore not a prediction of the future but a call to action. It is a vision for developing, diffusing, and governing technologies in ways that foster a more empowering, collaborative, and sustainable foundation for social and economic development, built around shared values of the common good, human dignity. Realising this vision will be the core challenge and great responsibility of the next decade and we all need to be in charge of our future. 2020 is the year that some of the most-hyped technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution will reach full maturity.

What the expert said ahead of World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020

It is up to us all to use technological advancements to tackle the world’s greatest challenges and turn them into our biggest opportunities, writes Christian Klein, Co-CEO, SAP.