Effort being made to implement prince control

QUETTA: Commissioner Quetta Division Usman Ali Khan has pledged to implement Price Control list in Quetta added strict action would be taken against profiteers selling expensive and low-quality edibles to citizens. He shared these views on Wednesday while chairing a meeting regarding implementation on Price Control List and access of edibles to masses.

The meeting was agreed upon to intensify crackdown against profiteers selling expensive edibles to masses and make sure low-price of food items to citizens.

Commissioner Quetta directed Price Control Committee and Balochistan Food Authority to visit the markets in order to review price lists ordered strict action including heavy fines to profiteers looting innocent citizens.

“We have decided to launch crackdown against vendors selling unhygienic food items including meat, fruits, vegetables and other food items.” Commissioner Quetta Usman Ali Khan directed concerned authorities to visits the markets on daily basis.

