Effort afoot for education sector uplift: Zahoor Buledi

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Finance Meer Zahoor Buledi has vowed keen efforts to include Balochistan Residential College into list of province’s top colleges pledging his personal attention in order to address the issues in BRC Turbat. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Finance Meer Zahoor Buledi has vowed keen efforts to include Balochistan Residential College into list of province’s top colleges pledging his personal attention in order to address the issues in BRC Turbat.

He shared these views on Thursday while laying down the foundation stones of various projects in BRC Turbat with total funds of 224 million rupees under provincial PSDP.

Project Director Imtiaz Buzdar has briefed the Minister regarding installation of CCTV cameras inside BRC Turbat, parking shade, main gate, boundary wall, and construction of residential colony for teaches and hostel for students.

Zahoor Buledi directed to ensure quality and timely completion of all projects in order to enhance educational facilities for students.

“I have studied from Balochistan Residential College Turbat hence I personal aware of existing problems of the college which would be addressed on priority basis.” Zahoor Buledi addressed the students vowing to bring BRC into list of province’s best colleges.

He further said, incumbent regime in Balochistan under the leadership of CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has allocated mammoth of funds for educational development,

“75 billion rupees being spent on uplifting education in the province which would revamp the structure of all educational institutions in the province.”

He also informed the students from provincial government’s initiatives regarding infrastructural development across Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...