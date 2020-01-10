Effective policies commence yielding positive results in Balochistan: CM

QUETTA: Provincial government effective policies regarding implementation of good governance and strengthening capacity of provincial departments started yielding positive results. CM Balochistan added. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial government effective policies regarding implementation of good governance and strengthening capacity of provincial departments started yielding positive results. CM Balochistan added.

“The financial crisis and unsatisfactory performance of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) being revamped while the department’s revenue being increased which is a good sign.” Jam Kamal said added.

“WASA collected record revenue during 2018-19 of rupees 70 million from daily consumers which testify the effective policy and keen monitoring of incumbent government.” Jam Kamal added.

He directed authorities of more efforts in order to ensure provision of quality facilities to masses.

