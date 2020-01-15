Dummar vows to provide relief to snow, rain affected people

QUETTA: Provincial Minister of PHE and WASA Noor Mohammad Dummar visited the district of Ziarat during a one-day visit. Noor Muhammad Dummar met with people in different areas, addressed public gatherings at various places and in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Ziarat. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He listened to the problems of the people, while Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Qadir Bakhsh Parikani briefed the minister about roads of Ziarat after severe snowfall. Deputy commissioner said that Quetta-Ziarat road and Ziarat-Sanjawi have been opened for road traffic. Provinincial Ministe Noor Mohammad Dummar addressed the occasion, saying that those affected by rain and snow are not alone. “Our morale is high, people should keep their faith”.

He said that for the first time in history, heavy snowfall has taken place in various districts of the province, important highways of the province were closed but restored with heavy machinery. “Likewise, Ziarat was also locked due to heavy snowfall, as I remained in contact with the district administration and directed the district administration to restore all the closest roads of Ziarat district and provide relief to the people”.

“The administration has done a tremendous job and restored all roads,” he said and added that government realizes about the problems of the people and will solve as soon as possible. “The reduction in gas pressure and load shedding shedding of electricity in Ziarat district will be resolved.

“I have met with GM SSGC in connection with the low pressure of gas and I have submitted the resolution in the assembly as well” Noor Mohammad Dummar said, while adding that MD Gas has assured to resolve the gas low pressure problem soon.

