Dummar lauds provincial govt performance

QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering & WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar has lauded efforts and performance of government.

He said this in his statement released here on Sunday, criticizing the past governments minister said, instead serving the people, they preferred corruption, but now they can’t made fool to people anymore while using their old tactics.

Steps are being afoot for elimination of backwardness of the province, while employment opportunities are being given to youth, he said added, rejected parties are confused due to remarkable performance of the government and their so-called politics had laid to rest forever.

