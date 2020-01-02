Drive against corruption will continue in 2020: DG NAB Balochistan

QUETTA: Chairing New Year’s first session at National Accountability Office Quetta on Thursday, Director General NAB Farman Ullah Khan has vowed to continue drive against corruption in Balochistan in 2020. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“No one is above the law, hence NAB’s investigation officers should pursue probe against corruption cases across the province.” DG NAB said directed NAB officers to expedite investigation against cases reached in their final stage.

He further said, Chairman NAB Justice retd Jave Iqbal’s slogan of Accountability for All would be implemented in Balochistan in order to wipe-out menace of corruption from Balochistan,

“Accountability drive against corrupt mafia would be geared-up in Balochistan in 2020 in order to recover public money looted from national exchequer.” Farman Ullah said.

