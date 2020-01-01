Dr Malik alleges PTI govt of political victimization

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister Balochistan and President National Party Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch and General Secretary NP Jan Muhammad Buledi have expresses irk over flawed policies of Federal Government added Parliament being dishonored in the country while institutions being paralyzed. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister Balochistan and President National Party Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch and General Secretary NP Jan Muhammad Buledi have expresses irk over flawed policies of Federal Government added Parliament being dishonored in the country while institutions being paralyzed.

The shared these views on Wednesday while addressing 100 anniversary of Baloch Political Movement held at Quetta Press Club.

“Interference in political parties’ affairs has weakened democracy in Pakistan which has been causing political anxiety in the country.” Dr. Malik Baloch said slammed Federal Government over arresting opposition leader on the name of accountability.

“In order to divert public attention from flawed policies of PTI Government and inflation, the Federal Government has been bewailing of accountability and arresting only its political antagonists.” Former CM Balochistan added.

Sharing views on the 100 years’ anniversary of Baloch Nationalists and Political movement Dr. Malik Baloch said, the ideology of Balochistan Nationalism have passed many phases of transition,

“Our ancestors have fought against British rules and continued strive against injustice and exploitation committed on our soil.” Malik Baloch said lauded the contribution of Ghos Buksh Bizenjo, Samad Khan and Muhammad Hussan Anqa for nationalist cause.

Secretary General of National Party Jan Muhammd Buledi has announced to celebrate the platinum jubilee of Baloch cause would be celebrated across the province while two conventions would be conducted.

