‘Disgruntled with PPP, PML-N’ Fazl calls meeting of other parties

ISLAMABAD After getting disappointed with the role of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in certain political affairs, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman has called a meeting of other opposition parties for consultation today at his residence in Islamabad at 6pm.

Sources familiar with the matter told the media that Mr Fazl has excluded both PML-N and PPP from the initial process of consultation for carrying out another political campaign against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the light of current political scenario, particularly after ‘dissatisfied’ role played by both parties in the Azadi March, “all parties conferences” and in the recent unanimous passing of the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2020 by the parliament.

Sources said that the veteran politician would also discuss with other political parties if consultation could be held with the PML-N and PPP.

Political leaders including Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, professor Sajid Mir and Owais Noorani will attend the meeting.