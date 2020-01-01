DG ANF faces tough questions in cabinet meeting over Rana Sanaullah case

The drugs trafficking case against senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah became a key talking point in the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with ministers blaming the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for weakening the case.

The Lahore High Court in its bail orders last week had pointed out glaring flaws in the prosecution of the case. After the detailed verdict was issued, the PML-N had taken the government to task for filing ‘fake cases’ against their leaders.

According to The News, Director General ANF Maj Gen Arif Malik, in an “exclusive briefing” to the ministers, shed light on the circumstances of Sanaullah’s arrest and his subsequent six-month incarceration.

“The ANF chief and State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi had to face tough questioning by members of the cabinet on account of the perception that has developed about the whole episode,” The News wrote.

The PTI government has been facing considerable embarrassment on account of the episode.

Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema was vocal about his reservations. The PML-Q lawmaker, according to the report, “asked for evidence and proof of the offence and reminded his colleagues that ‘hollow swearing’ does not matter if there is no evidence in such cases”.

He was referring to Afridi’s time and again swearing on the veracity of the case, which has been mocked and criticised widely in the media.

Some ministers directly criticised the agency which instituted the case, noting that the fallout of the debacle has affected the prime minister’s standing.

They said that due to the ineptitude of the agency concerned, political opponents have been given room to claim that the case is completely fabricated.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry criticised the ANF’s handling of the case, asking why there was a stark contrast in the claims made in the press conference and the actual FIR registered of the incident.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari asked why the arrest was not videotaped as “it is a norm to videotape every case these days”.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said the opposition had taken full advantage of the situation.

Maj Gen Malik refuted the allegations, dismissed the criticism and insisted that the case was built on merit. The DG said that ANF is unbiased and works on the basis of proof, not political affiliations.

Tariq Bashir Cheema then asked why such a high-profile case was handled without due care. The DG responded saying that the ANF had proceeded with care because the accused was a high-profile politician. He further added that the ANF was an independent institution and will continue to work as per the law.

Maj Gen Malik later met the prime minister in the presence of Shaharyar Afridi to separately brief him about some secret aspects of the case.

sources said that a majority of the cabinet members were highly disturbed about the case and were not fully satisfied with the explanation given by the minister and the agency chief.