DC Duki inaugurates new vegetable and fruit market

QUETTA: Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the new Vegetable and fruit Market, Deputy Commissioner Duki Qurban Ali Magsi said that the new Vegetable and fruit market will bring a wide range of business opportunities to the people of the land, including the farmers, adding that due to the establishment of the market, hundreds of people will be employed, while fruit and vegetables will also get a good place.

Tribal leader Sardar Khushdil Khan Luni, district president of trade union Malik Shah Mohammed Nasir, Kamal Uddin Tareen, Malvi Jaffar Khan Luni, Zakria Khan, Aziz Ullah, Ali Ahmed, Nawab Khan and Mohammad Aslam Nasir were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Qurban Ali Magsi later made a surprise visit to the office of the municipal committee, where the office was locked, on the occasion,

Deputy Commissioner Duki Qurban Ali Magsi said that heavy rains and snow continued throughout Balochistan but the municipal committee office is locked in the morning. He said that the officers are absent without leave which we will not tolerate.

He said, “all district officers shall remain deployed on their assigned positions and in any case no one will be exempted from any wrongdoing, absent officer will be prosecuted strictly”.

