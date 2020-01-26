Customs utilising all resource to prevent smuggling: Zulfiqar Ali

QUETTA: Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry has said that collecting state revenue, stopping drug trafficking and others responsibilities fall under jurisdiction of Customs. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry has said that collecting state revenue, stopping drug trafficking and others responsibilities fall under jurisdiction of Customs.

“Pakistan Customs is taking every possible step to promote trade in the country,” Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry said while addressing a ceremony in Customs House Quetta on World Customs Day. He said that work on a computerised system and WeBoc is in progress, significant steps have been taken to prevent smuggling in the country, especially Balochistan.

“Abdul Quddus, our most capable officer was targeted by smugglers and he was martyred,” Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry paid tribute to the martyrs of Customs. He further added, “Smuggling is hollowing out the roots of our society. Customs keep watch in very precarious conditions”.

“We hope our operational facilities will increase”, says Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry. Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry thanked the customs police, FC, and Levies for the corporation in operations against smuggling. While addressing, Collector Customs enforcement Iftikhar Ahmed said that the purpose of World Day Celebration is to review the annual performance, to praise the officers and pay tribute to the martyrs.

“We have to make a commitment to improve our efficiency”, says Customs Collector Enforcement Iftikhar Ahmed. Customs collector Raza said that his organisation plays vital role for a safe society and added that Customs is the backbone of domestic economic development.

“The target of Rs 25 billion in revenue for the last fiscal year was achieved. While in first six months of this financial year, tax of Rs 15 billion is collected instead of Rs 13 billion, which is 13 percent more,” Customs Collector Raza said. Chief Collector Customs Balochistan later distributed certificates to high-performing officers and personnel.

