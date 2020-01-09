Curbing narcotics

Speaking at inaugural function of “Life App”, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep concern over the spreading menace drugs addiction to educational institutions of all levels. He said that its use initially started from universities and gradually went down to schools and cellular phone is major source of this spread effect. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Speaking at inaugural function of “Life App”, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep concern over the spreading menace drugs addiction to educational institutions of all levels. He said that its use initially started from universities and gradually went down to schools and cellular phone is major source of this spread effect. The Prime Minister said that a single government organisation of narcotics control cannot eradicate its entry into the country by way of smuggling and sale and its use by the youth. It needs collective fight by the government, parents, teachers and ulema.

Among the gravest threats that face our youth today is drugs followed by unemployment and lack of opportunities. Cooperation of provinces and other stakeholders to eradicate the menace of drugs through a massive countrywide campaign. Drug addiction has attracted a lot of debate after Minister Shehryar Afridi said 60 to 70 percent of the students were using drugs. Instead of turning attention towards drugs, which is the real problem, an endless debate ensued on the number of the students using drugs and the authenticity of the data. The government has launched a mobile application called ‘Zindgi’, providing a platform for people to lodge complaints against drug peddlers and raising awareness among parents and teachers on protection of students from the menace.

At the launch, the prime minister spoke about the prevalence of a synthetic drug called ice among students of elite schools. He briefed from inspectors general of police of Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about how schools have become vulnerable to synthetic drugs. The scourge of drugs like heroin entered Pakistan during the Afghan war against the Soviet forces in 1980s and onward. Prior to the occupation of Afghanistan by the Soviet troops poppy which was grown in Pakistan and Afghanistan had not been used for manufacturing heroin. The lethal impact of drugs addiction on the society as whole and young generation in particular was not realised. Consequently, drugs mafia flourished.

Narcotics control division was established and afterwards Anti-Narcotics Force was set up as an attached agency of this division. This division was declared as full-fledged ministry in 2001. The expansion of institutional framework was not backed up by legal framework on time. A federal law in the shape of Narcotics Substance Control Act was passed and enforced in 1997. The law provides maximum punishment of 7 years imprisonment plus fine for the person found involved in drugs trade. However, because of faulty investigation process conviction rate of drugs smugglers and sellers is not appreciable one.

ANF has to fight on three fronts – heroin and cannabis are being smuggled here from Afghanistan, cocaine from South Africa and synthesis and ice from China. Similarly, the widespread use of drugs on streets and campuses reflects the utter failure of families and parents to keep their youth on the right track. In all, the whole society should be blamed for the drugs fiasco. It is high time the government undertake students’ drug tests to ascertain the number of drug users. The exercise must be taken with great care and data must be protected and those found addicted should be rehabilitated.

A new brand of narcotics methamphetamine or Ice is now being smuggled into Pakistan and the drug lords supply it to educational institutions through their peddlers. Why the laws of narcotics control have not produced the desired results? The answer lies in political patronage of the big fish as mostly the peddlers are arrested and convicted. Moreover, the investigation process needs improvement through capacity building of investigation offices. Besides the life saving App, the federal government is also taking other effective steps to discourage people from the use of harmful substances. Often we see drug addicts’ journey from home to the gutter and finally to the grave. Drug addiction is a perennial enjoyment of death.

