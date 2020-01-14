CS directs all departments to fulfill responsibilities during snowfall and rain

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar on Tuesday chaired a meeting in order to review aftermath of recent spate of snowfall and rain in Balochistan. Chief Secretary was informed regarding relief and rescue operations in snowfall hit areas of the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Addressing the meeting capt retd Fazeel Asghar has said, all departments have responsibilities to be alert following calamity of snowfall and torrential rains in order to save human lives,

“We have directed all Deputy Commissioners to utilize all resources in restoring blocked highways.” Chief Secretary said added relief goods being imparted to people effected by snowfall and flash floods.

Additional Secretary Home, Secretary Finance and Secretary Agriculture were present in the occasion while Chief Secretary announced to visit snowfall hit areas.

Meanwhile capt retd Fazeel Asghar also chaired a meeting regarding law and order situation in Balochistan.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed provincial law and order situation after recent terrorists’ attacks in Balochistan which claimed 17 lives including DSP Haji Amanullah Khan.

