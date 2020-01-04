CS Balochistan vows action against profiteers

QUETTA: Chairing a meeting on Saturday regarding progress of Price Control Committees the Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar has vowed action against profiteers exploiting innocent public directing authorities to ensure provision of quality edibles to masses. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chairing a meeting on Saturday regarding progress of Price Control Committees the Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar has vowed action against profiteers exploiting innocent public directing authorities to ensure provision of quality edibles to masses.

He directed Customs, Levis and Frontier Corps to curb smuggling of food items being transporters through Afghanistan and Iran, “Provincial Government would never compromise on human health hence measures being lifted in order to strengthen price control committees across the province.” Fazeel Asghar said.

“Strict action has been ordered against profiteers and vendors selling unhygienic food items to innocent public.” CS Balochistan said directed DG Food Authority to establish Quality Control Centres in all districts.

He also ordered to collect samples of milk, water, cold-drinks and other food items being sold in the province and send for lab tests.

“Security Agencies should keep strict monitoring over smuggling of wheat to Iran and Afghanistan, we would take action against administration if they didn’t curb flour smuggling.” Fazeel Asghar added.

He also directed provision of food edibles in all Utility Stores across Balochistan and establish Sasta Bazaars for poor masses.

