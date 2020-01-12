CS Balochistan directs PDMA deploy human resource and machinery

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan has directed PDMA, All Commissioners, DCs, Civil defence, Local Government, C&W Department and other relevant departments to deploy human resource and machinery in the areas where snowfall and rain is feared to result into crisis. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan has directed PDMA, All Commissioners, DCs, Civil defence, Local Government, C&W Department and other relevant departments to deploy human resource and machinery in the areas where snowfall and rain is feared to result into crisis.

All the highways, roads and ways may be cleared. People stuck in various far flung areas may be reached to for rescue and response. Rescue teams may be mobilized for response to any emergency situation.

Moreover; the Health Department and PPHI shall keep all the hospitals and health facilities on high alert with ambulances ready for response. Doctors and paramedical staff should be present in hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...