CPNE blames former regimes for obliging few big media houses only and ignoring local newspapers

Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has said that all former governments had obliged few big media groups while ignoring local and regional newspapers. Advertising policy should be formulated in consultation with stakeholders and the same must promote media industry rather being a reason to curtail it.

This was stated by Dr. Jabbar Khattak, Secretary General CPNE while welcoming Muhammad Tahir Hassan, Principal Information Officer (PIO) on his visit to CPNE Secretariat here.

Dr. Jabbar Khattak lamented that local and regional newspapers were ignored completely in all former regimes.

During the meeting office bearers and members of CPNE shared their reservations and views regarding advertising police of federal government demanding government to support media industry appropriately.

Speaking on this occasion, Muhammd Tahir Hassan told that for effective implementation of proposed advertising policy, an Oversight and Implementation Committee (OIC) will be formed under his chairmanship having heads of all related departments or sections. “Social and digital media will also get advertisements under this policy, he told.

“Process for formulation of an advertising policy for print, electronic, social and digital media is near to completion and now input has been sought from CPNE and other stakeholders. We have now shared its draft with CPNE as well and request the council to share its input or recommendations soon to finalize this policy draft,” PIO urged. “This policy will cover all communication channels which include but not limited to news, entertainment, education, data or promotional messages. It is aimed to provide a broader framework for government advertisements and communications in order to inform and inculcate awareness among the masses on this issues of public importance, and achievements of government in print, electronic, social, digital and allied media,” Muhammad Tahir Hassan added.

Earlier, on his arrival he was warmly received by Dr. Jabbar Khattak and other office bearers of CPNE. Meeting was moderated by Aamer Mehmood, Deputy Secretary Geneal, CPNE. Later Sindhi ajrak was presented to him.

Others in attendance were Aijazul Haq, Former Secretary General CPNE, Hamid Hussain Abidi, Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Abdul Rehman Mangrio, Anwer Sajidi, Tahir Najmi, Muzaffar Aijaz, Arif Baloch, Shaheen Qureshi, Maqsood Yousufi, Muhammad Tahir, Abdul Khaliq Ali, Usman Arab Sati, Bashir Ahmed, Faqeer Manthar Mangrio, Salman Qureshi, Raza Shah, Muhammad Irfan, Kashif Hussain, Rafaqat, Afzal Warsi, Amir Rathore, Khushi Muhammad, Suhbat Buriro, Nasir Khattak, Qazi Asif, Aamir Khattak, Asad Mumtaz, Atif Shaikh and Muddasir Alam.

