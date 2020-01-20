CPEC to open doors for Balochistan progress: Governor  

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said, China Pakistan Economic Corridor has embarked a new era of development and prosperity for Balochistan adding we are optimistic that friends’ countries would also invest in CPEC. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said, China Pakistan Economic Corridor has embarked a new era of development and prosperity for Balochistan adding we are optimistic that friends’ countries would also invest in CPEC.

He shared these views on Monday while speaking with European Union’s Ambassador to Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kaminara here in Governor House Quetta discussed economic development opportunities for Balochistan.

Lauding the support of EU in various development and educational projects in Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said, European Union has been supporting people of Balochistan,

“We are optimistic that EU would continue its support and assistance in province’s energy, health and education sectors.” Governor said also informed the Ambassador regarding provincial government’s relief and rescue operations after heavy snowfall and downpour.

Ms. Androulla Kaminara has pledged EU’s full support in economic development of Balochistan added European Union has been investing in skill development program across Balochistan in order to uplift province’s manpower capacity following CPEC and other international investments.

She assured the Governor to continue EU’s support for Balochistan Government.

