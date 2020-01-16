Court orders arrest of Senator Sarfaraz Bugti on kidnapping charges

QUETTA: The police on Thursday arrested Senator Sarfaraz Bugti after the court turned down his bail plea in kidnapping case. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The senator was on interim bail in the case of alleged kidnapping of 10-year-old girl. The sessions court hearing the case against Bugti, rejected his bail, which lead to his arrest by the police.

Following the arrest, Sarfaraz Bugti was shifted to the police station.

A woman alleged Sarfaraz Bugti’s hand behind the kidnapping of her 10-year-old granddaughter. The case was registered at Bijli Road police station.

The woman said that her daughter Sehrish was killed in 2013, after which a court had given her custody of the minor girl [her granddaughter].

The woman alleged that Tawakkal Ali, who was also named in the FIR, forcefully dragged the girl into the car and took her to Senator Bugti’s house.

