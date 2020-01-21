Council of Islamic Ideology to review film ‘Zindagi Tamasha’: Firdous Ashiq Awan

The central censor board has decided to approach the Council of Islamic Ideology for a critical review of Sarmad Khoosat’s directorial Zindagi Tamasha, Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday.

The Special Advisor to PM for Information and Broadcasting tweeted on Wednesday that producer of the film has also been directed to postpone the release of the film.

Earlier, the censor authorities in Punjab and Sindh announced to ban the release of the movie.

Directed and co-produced by Sarmad Khoosat along with his sister Kanwal Khoosat, Zindagi Tamasha is a bilingual movie, which has been shot in Lahore.

Written by Nirmal Bano, a fresh graduate from NCA, it features model turned actress Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Arif Hasan and Ali Qureshi in pivotal roles, while Sarmad will have a special appearance in the upcoming film.