Constitutional petition regarding army chief’s extension intact: Farogh Naseem

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem Tuesday said the constitutional petition regarding army chief’s extension is still intact after the Army Act Amendment Bill was passed by the National Assembly (NA) today.

The law minister talked to Dunya News and maintained the Supreme Court’s decision over the matter comprises two parts; one concerning army chief and the other about entire army.

The Army Act Amendment Bill is in respect of the tenures of the services chiefs, he clarified. He further added that the government has not mentioned anywhere that the review will be withdrawn.