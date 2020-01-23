Compensation money announced for rain, snow-hit victims in Balochistan

QUETTA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday has announced compensation money for those affected by severe weather condition in Balochistan.

While holding a press conference in Quetta, the special assistant said that Rs0.5 million each will be given to those who lost their lives in the disastrous situation while owners of damaged houses will be handed over Rs50,000 each.

Dr Firdous said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is taking steps for the relief of the general masses.