Commission discusses ways to curb smuggling of Iranian oil along border

QUETTA: The 23rd Pak-Iran Joint Boarder Commission Meeting held at Quetta's private hotel for 2nd day in which Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel ASghar and Governor Sistan Balochistan discussed border issues. The meeting discussed smuggling of Iranian diesel in Balochistan which causing fatal accidents on provincial highways also reviewed facilities for Pilgrims travels Iran and Iraq from across the country.

“Law Enforcement Agencies have seized 348 million gallon smuggled Iranian diesel being smuggled from Pak-Iran border in order to prevent fatal accidents being caused by vehicles carrying smuggled oil.” Chief Secretary Balochistan said in the meeting also cited the death of Commissioner Makran Division Tariq Zehri who’s car collided with a vehicle carrying smuggle oil.

“Dozens of other passengers have lost their lives in accidents causes by vehicle filled with Iranian oil which has become a running fire bomb on provincial highways.” CS Balochistan added requested serious attempts by Iranian Government to prevent Iranian diesel smuggling.

Talking on the security of Shia Pilgrims capt retd Fazeel Asghar said, Federal and Provincial Governments utilizing all resources to ensure quality facilities to Pilgrims travels through Balochistan while security arrangements for Pilgrims also tightened across the province.

He also stressed upon border fencing at Pak-Iran border in order to smuggling and cross border terrorists’ movement.

Governor Siastan Balochistan Muhammad Hadi Marashi lauded the efforts of Government of Balochistan pledges his full support against Iranian Oil smuggling.

