Commander Southern Command and IG FC visits snow-hit areas

QUETTA: The Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf and Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Fayaz Hussain Shah on Friday areal viewed snowfall hit areas expressed satisfaction over relief and rescue operations. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf and Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Fayaz Hussain Shah on Friday areal viewed snowfall hit areas expressed satisfaction over relief and rescue operations.

CSC and IG FC viewed snowfall’s aftermath situation at Gulistan, Sheela Bagh, Kozak Top, Kan Mehtarzai, Ziarat and Muslim Bagh while PDMA, Frontier Corps Qilla Saifullah Scouts and civil administration briefed the Commander Southern Command regarding relief and rescue operations.

Lauding the efforts of PDM, FC and Civil Administration Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf has directed authorities to continue relief and rescue operation in areas didn’t have communication access.

He also added, we have to prepare early arrangements for further predications of snowfall and rain in many parts of Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...