COAS Gen Bajwa inaugurates EW, GSR labs at NRTC Haripur

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) in Haripur to inaugurate the state of the art Electronic Warfare (EW) and Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) testing laboratories.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), NRTC is a World-Class Information Communication Technology (ICT) and electronic equipment manufacturer and solution providers both in public and private sectors. NRTC indigenously develop EW equipment and GSR radars for the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) lauded the role and unrelenting efforts made by NRTC during the last three years and has assured his full support to NRTC in its innovative initiatives.