Coal miner killed in landslide in Duki

QUETTA: A collier was killed, five others fainted and injured in separate mishaps occurred inside local coal-mines in Duki town of Balochistan on Thursday. Assistant Mines Inspector Dost Muhammad Nasir said, four coal miners were working deep inside a mine, when they were hit by a landslide. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: A collier was killed, five others fainted and injured in separate mishaps occurred inside local coal-mines in Duki town of Balochistan on Thursday. Assistant Mines Inspector Dost Muhammad Nasir said, four coal miners were working deep inside a mine, when they were hit by a landslide.

As result one of them died on the spot while three others fainted after being suffocated. The body and fainted miners were rescued after a three hours efforts, Dost Muhammad said adding deceased was identified Abdul Nafay, and others Akhtar Muhammad, Masood and Akhtar Muhammad, they all were hailing from Afghanistan.

In a separate incident, reported from same area, two colliers were injured after being hit by a landslide while working inside a local coal mine. Dost Muhammad said , the injured were identified Ibrahim and Syed Ghafoor and after being providing initial treatment they were referred to Quetta.

Like this: Like Loading...