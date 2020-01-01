CM slams past rulers for lack of development in Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday laid down the foundation stone of Women Business Incubation with allocated funds of 100 million rupees adding provincial government seek to uplift provincial development with better planning mechanism and good governance. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday laid down the foundation stone of Women Business Incubation with allocated funds of 100 million rupees adding provincial government seek to uplift provincial development with better planning mechanism and good governance.

During the ceremony CM Balochistan also laid down the foundation stones of Women Bazar and Working Women Hostel through allocated funds for Women Development Department under PSDP.

“Unfortunately schools, colleges, infrastructure and dams were built during previous regimes but flaws in Financial Management didn’t yield any result for common masses of Balochistan.” Jam Kamal said while addressing the inauguration ceremony held here in provincial capital added lack of planning barred completion of development schemes since last 15 years.

“Instead of blaming previous regimes, provincial government has been focusing on its future goals in order to uplift development in Balochistan, we have been reviewing needs of public departments and moving forward with an effective mechanism.” CM Balochistan said added government looking for investment.

He further said, incumbent government has commenced construction of 2500km highways in Balochistan which would be complete in next five years.

Sharing views on importance of women contribution in societal development CM Balochistan said, Government has been establishing Women Hostels, Women Incubation Centers and Women Bazar in all districts,

“Change will take time because we have been attempting to enhance self-sufficiency of Balochistan by utilizing our own resources on public development.” Jam Kamal said.

Addressing the ceremony provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi has slammed opposition over inappropriate criticism on provincial government added instead of accusations, opposition should visits the province and inform the masses with ground realities,

“Following the vision of CM Jam Kamal, cabinet members have been utilizing their expertise in order to uplift development in Balochistan hence provincial government has included mega development schemes for mases in fiscal budget of 2019-20.” Buledi added.

