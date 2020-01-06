CM Kamal visit city, reviews drainage situation & cleanliness of Quetta

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Monday paid surprise visit of provincial streets following spate of rain and snowfall in Quetta directing Commissioner and Administrator to ensure cleanliness in the city. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Monday paid surprise visit of provincial streets following spate of rain and snowfall in Quetta directing Commissioner and Administrator to ensure cleanliness in the city.

CM Balochistan has ordered immediate measures to revamp sewerage system in provincial streets as major streets of Quetta city filled with sewage water following torrential rains started in Quetta since Sunday morning.

He also directed Administrator Quetta to ensure cleanliness in the city during rain and snowfall season.

Accompanied with Provincial Home Minister Meer Zia Langove and Chief Secretary captain retd Fazeel Asghar, Jam Kamal visited sites of proposed projects regarding Female Hostel, Incubation Center and Female Bazar at Satellite Town.

He directed concerned authorities to acquire land for proposed projects.

