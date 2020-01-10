CM Kamal strongly condemns Quetta blast; grieved over loss of lives

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has expressed deep grief and sorrow on Quetta’s mosque blast in which 14 people including DSP Amanullah were killed. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has expressed deep grief and sorrow on Quetta’s mosque blast in which 14 people including DSP Amanullah were killed.

In his condemnation statement CM Balochistan called the terrorists targeting mosques and worshipers as timid enemy of Pakistan, “Hostile agencies attempting to disturb peace in Balochistan but with the support of masses, the enemies’ coward attempts would be foiled.” CM Balochistan said added the terrorists targeted worshipers deserves harsh punishment.

He expressed his deep sorrow with the families of lost their loved ones in Quetta’s mosque blast also shared sympathies with the family of DSP Amanullah who also killed in Ghosabad blast.

He directed IG Police and Law Enforcement Agencies to review the security plan of Quetta and ordered strict security measures across Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...