CM Kamal puts PDMA on alert

QUETTA: In the light of further snowfall and rain forecasts in different districts of the province, on the direction of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, all the concerned institutions and district administration have prepared to deal effectively with any unexpected situation while appealing the people for their corporation. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: In the light of further snowfall and rain forecasts in different districts of the province, on the direction of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, all the concerned institutions and district administration have prepared to deal effectively with any unexpected situation while appealing the people for their corporation.

According to government sources, in the event of snowfall, the provincial Department of Communications and Works has deployed heavy machinery and staff on national highways to maintain traffic flow on highways and connecting roads.

Secretary C&W is personally monitoring the process of arrangements of the department. The department has deployed 24 Graders 5 bulldozers and 1,800 personnel in ten sensitive districts while 94 tractors and 20 cranes have also been hired.

Like this: Like Loading...